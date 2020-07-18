Arjun Rampal Finally Reveals Pictures of His Son Arik On First Birthday

On his son Arik's first birthday, actor Arjun Rampal took to social media to introduce his fans to the little Rampal. Both the actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had kept their son Arik's face hidden from the paparazzi for an entire year.

"On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy," read his instagram caption.

The post is a compilation of around 100 pictures of Arik with his elder siblings and parents. It also captures beautiful shots of their parenting moments with him. Rampal also shared a video of his son edited by Mahikaa, his daughter. "My babies... thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video," he wrote. The video documents his growth over the year and shows him cuddling with his siblings. Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal are his daughters from his previous marriage with former Miss India Mehr Jesia. His fans also commented on the pictures wishing the little Rampal. "Many wishes to the lil one bro.. May this be a festive one Arjun.. Much love ❤️❤️", wrote one fan. "SO PRECIOUS! HAPPY BIRTHDAY Arik ❤️" read another comment.

His mother shared a bunch of photos with the kid and wrote, "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky." She also tagged an Instagram handle dedicated to Arik.

The actor was living in Karjat for a few months during the lockdown with Arik and Gabriella. He was in Karjat for work and was stuck due to the lockdown. He returned to Mumbai some time back and