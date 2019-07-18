Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades Blessed with Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are the parents of a newly born boy now. On Thursday, Demetriades gave birth to a boy in Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

As per reports, Demetriades was admitted in the hospital on Wednesday. It’s also reported that the child has been born through c-section operation.

Filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi also confirmed the news on Twitter. She wrote: Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

In April, Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his girlfriend. It was a brave decision because Rampal and Demetriades weren’t married. However, the two never shied away from publically showing their affection for each other.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the work ront, Rampal was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call. He played the character of an alcoholic pilot in the show.

