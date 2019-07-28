Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades Name Their Baby Boy Arik

Arjun Rampal has named his new born son Arik Rampal, the actor revealed via social media post. Arjun shared an adorable image of him holding his baby's hand and wrote on social media, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal (sic)."

Arjun's girlfriend and Arik's mother Gabriella Demetriades responded to Rampal's post by posting several heart-shaped emojis in the comments section. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their baby on July 18, at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital.

Earlier, Gabriella shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn and said she is "tired but in love".

The South African model on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: "Tired but in love".

In April, Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his girlfriend. It was a brave decision because Rampal and Demetriades weren’t married. However, the two never shied away from publicly showing their affection for each other.

Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call. The show is available for streaming on Zee5.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

