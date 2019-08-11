Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades Show Intense Romance in New Photo

Even before they admitted to being in a relationship, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades were never social media shy about their romance. The actor and the model-designer made their relationship Instagram-official long ago, posting pictures from their beach vacations as well as social appearances.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together recently, have posed for another romantic shot that was shared by Gabriella on her Instagram page. The new mother shared the photo with a half-dark-half-lit moon emoji.

Comments on the photo ranged from "Couple goals" to "Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate! Such a beautiful pic!! Full of love! Ignore the no life cyber parasites!" Take a look:

In April, the 46-year-old actor confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18. Arjun shared a photograph in which he is seen holding Arik's hand and wrote, "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives."

Arjun has two daughters with his ex-wife Mehr Jessia. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

A few days back, Gabriella sent social media into a tizzy after sharing her drastic body transformation photos within 11 days of her delivery. In her Instagram stories, Gabriella opened up on her postpartum weight loss and how she is moving forward after the childbirth.

Read: Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades' Drastic Transformation Within 11 Days of Delivery will Shock You

