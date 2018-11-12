Arjun Rampal Goes on a Dinner Date with Rumoured Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pics

Arjun Rampal is the latest talk of the town. After calling it quits with wife Meher Rampal, the actor has been rumoured to date South African model Gabriella Demetriades.Recently, the two were seen together outside a hair spa in Mumbai. Later in the day, the two headed out for a dinner date. Their pictures and videos walking hand in hand are viral on social media and fans cannot talk stop talking about them.The two opted for a simple and comfortable look for the evening. While Arjun was seen in a black tracksuit with white sneakers, Gabriella wore an olive green trousers and teamed it up with a white solid t-shirt and tan boots.Also, Arjun and Gabriella did not shy away from the paparazzi and happily posed for them.Check out their pictures here:Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and actress. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. Demetriades gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.On the other hand, Arjun was last seen in Ashim Ahluwalia's Daddy and has JP Dutta's Paltan in his kitty. He will also be seen opposite Meera Chopra in Nastik.