Arjun Rampal Had A Sunday Funday With Baby Arik; See Pic

Arjun Rampal Had A Sunday Funday With Baby Arik; See Pic

Arjun Rampal and wife Gabriel Demetriades welcomed their first child together on July 18, 2019.

Arjun Rampal is spending some quality time with partner Gabriel Demetriades and their little bundle of joy Arik. The Rock On actor has been sharing beautiful family moments on social media.

On Sunday, Rampal added an adorable father-son moment to his Instagram timeline. In the image, the Housefull actor is seen having a playful time with his little boy.

With the adorable photo, Rampal wrote, “Funday.....Sunday #masti”

Funday.....Sunday #masti

Some time back, the We Are Family actor, who has been sporting a full-grown beard lately, revealed his plan to get rid of it.

“The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!!hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow,” read the caption.

Rampal and Gabriel welcomed their first child together on July 18, 2019. Today, the South African model is celebrating 10 months of her baby boy, Arik.

The D-Day actor had wished Demetriades this Mother’s Day, saying, “She is a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother’s Day, mamma @gabriellademetriades love you”.

On the big screen, Rampal featured in 2019 film, Paltan alongside Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, among others.

The Raajneeti actor was also seen in a web show, The Final Call that premiered last year on OTT platform. The thriller series also featured Neeraj Kabi, Jaaved Jafferi and Harshad Arora.

