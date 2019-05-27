Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Arjun Rampal Hosts Grand Baby Shower for Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pics

This is going to be the third child for Arjun Rampal as he has two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (13) from his first marriage with Mehr Jesia.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
Arjun Rampal Hosts Grand Baby Shower for Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram/Gabriellad Metriades
After a brief exotic getaway in Maldives with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, actor Arjun Rampal hosted a grand baby shower for his ladylove.

The bash was attended by Arjun and Gabriella's close pals. Sharing a series of pictures from the special function, the South African model wrote, “Love ya all.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame was also present at the baby shower and can be seen in the picture. The mommy-to-be is seen dressed in a satin gown while the father-to-be opted for black and white formals.

In another post, Gabriella thanked her girl squad for making her day special. She wrote: "Blessed to have you all. Thank you to my girls @diva.dhawan @hannabannaboom @zoejaneblues @atiyarakyan @kom4186 for not cheesing out on me." (sic)

View this post on Instagram

Love ya all

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on





This is going to be the third child for Arjun as he has two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (13) from his first marriage with Mehr Jesia.

During a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Arjun opened up about his relationship with Gabriella.

"We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked," Arjun said.

Arjun and his ladylove headed to Maldives for their babymoon and shared inside glimpses into their exotic vacation on their respective Instagram pages.

To make the big announcement, Arjun shared a monochrome picture of the couple and wrote, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”







facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
