Arjun Rampal is an Easygoing Person to Work with, Says Digangana Suryavanshi

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi will soon be seen in the lead role in Ramesh Thete's period drama war film 'The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon', co-starring Bollywood star Arjun Rampal.

Digangana said, “Arjun is very easy to work with. He is very sincere when it comes to work, behind-the-scenes all stress free but when shooting he is very involved.”

She added, “It is a period drama war film so, from the look to how the character is, how she walks, speaks and attitude everything is challenging. Plus it has to be raw, I could not have used makeup and getup like in a regular way. We wanted to make it look real. I really thank Ramesh, he knows what is he is making, has tremendous passion and as he speaks about it, it get translated into work.”

Digangana, who started her acting career at the age of 7 on TV, last appeared on the small screen in 2015 in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera and participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in the same year. About her long absence from the medium, she said, “I don’t think that I can refuse the medium ever in my life. However, I don’t intend to do a daily soap anytime soon. But if I find a way to manage my movie project and something on television, which is for a short period and non-fiction, where I can represent myself as Digangana, I probably will.”

The actress has been exploring the big screen since 2018 and has been a part of six movies so far in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. “The idea is to do everything that keeps me artistically alive. All the industries have been very warm and welcoming. I have really enjoyed doing Telugu films. Of course, I love Hindi. If I can I would like to strike a balance among all of these.”

“Initially, movies pick you. I have been fortunate to be offered movies. I want to be able to work with people who have been in the industry for a while, who know what they are making. When I know the script and it tells a story and is not all over the place,” she concluded.