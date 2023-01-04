Arjun Rampal Kick-starts 2023 on 'Perfect' Note, Attends Mass Wedding Charity Event in Vadodra

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal recently attended a mass wedding of 67 couples in Gujarat. The Aankhein actor was invited as a chief guest, and he witnessed the joint celebration of numerous underprivileged families. On then took to his social media handle to share a bundle of photos from the event and express his gratitude in being part of the nobel initiative.

He shared, “Started the new year on a perfect note, 67 couples were married today, in Umeta Vadodara. They comprise of orphans or families with members who are unemployed, who couldn’t afford a wedding for their daughters. A match is made. A groom found. Their marriages take place together with a great celebration”.

He added, “Congratulations to the newlyweds and wish them a great future together. Thanks to Mr. Allaharakha the whole team of #ThreeMonkeys the #zaryaahfoundation a great initiative. Blessed to be a part of it.” Have a look :

The ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor joined Zaryaah Fountain in their initiative to marry 67 couples in Umeta Vadodara at a mass wedding event. The Foundation established with the intention to serve people of every religion with their educational, health, and social needs has done extensive work by building schools and healthcare facilities in remote areas, building temples and mosques, and arranging mass weddings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has a series of interesting upcoming projects like Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Applause Entertainment’s The Rapist alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Ronnie Screwvala’s next and Abbas–Mustan’s 3 Monkeys. Speaking of 3 Monkeys, the film will be based on the hit Spanish heist-thriller web show ‘Money Heist’. The film will also star Priya Prakash Varrier and is slated to release this year.

Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film didn’t do well at the box office however his performance as a villain was widely loved and appreciated.

On the personal front, the actor has been in a steady relationship with Gabriella Demetriades. They have a son together named Arik.

