Arjun Rampal on Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Language Debate: 'Hindi Has Been National Language, We Should...'

Arjun Rampal has weighed in on the language debate that was sparked by Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn. Last month, the Kannada actor drew attention after he said that Hindi is India’s national language. His statement did not go down well with Ajay and they had an exchange of tweets.

Now, Arjun has shared his insights on the subject. The Dhaakad actor called Hindi the country’s national language and one should respect that. However, he pointed out that given India’s diversity, one could pick up a little of every language.

“India is a very diverse, secular and colourful country with so many different languages, cultures, festivals and religions. We all live here together peacefully and happily. I think language is nothing. What’s most important for me is the emotion. I think Hindi has been our national language and we should respect that. And it is spoken the most and understood the most in this diverse country to communicate. But that is not taking away from any other language,” he told India Today.

“Since we live in such a diverse nation, it would be great to imbibe everybody’s different cultures. Learn a little bit of Tamil, and learn a little bit of Telugu. I have been to Tamil Nadu to study, so I picked up quite a bit of Tamil when I was there. And when you go to Punjab and live there for a few months, I have been shooting there, so you pick up a lot of Punjabi. Or if you go to Gujarat, you pick up Gujarati. I live in Maharashtra, so I know Marathi. It’s amazing and there’s enjoyment in all these languages. We should celebrate them,” he added.

At a press conference last month, Kangana also weighed in on the debate. Kangana said that both the actors are right in their own way. “Hindi is our national language, so whatever Ajay sir said is right. But I understand the sentiment of Sudeep and he is not wrong either,” she explained.

