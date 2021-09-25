Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades' Brother Arrested By NCB in Drug Case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai and Goa in a joint operation has arrested Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’ brother from Goa, in connection with a drugs case. The bureau also seized charas from him, according to the news agency ANI.

Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades is of South African nationality and was arrested by the NCB last year as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood. The NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late Bollywood actor and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail. NCB officials involved in the case had alleged that Agisilaos was arrested after it came to the fore that he was in touch with the drug peddlers arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Gabriella Demetriades’ Brother Granted Bail But Taken Into Custody Again by NCB

In October last year, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in the drugs case. The NCB had also summoned Arjun Rampal and Gabriella after conducting a raid at the actor’s residence last year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here