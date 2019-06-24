Arjun Rampal Pens Heartfelt Note for Daughter Myra, Wishes Her Happy Birthday

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is a doting father and there is no doubt in it. As his younger daughter Myra Rampal turned 14 on June 24, the handsome dad wished her baby girl in a style. Posting a monochrome picture with his daughter, Arjun wrote, “On Happy birthday my darling @myra_rampal my baby girl. My smile. My joy. Thank you for being you. #happybirthdaymyra”

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who was Arjun’s co-actor in the movie Rock On, also wrote, “Happy Birthday” on the post.

Arjun keeps posting pictures with his daughter, Mahikaa and Mehr, who he had with his first wife Mehr Jesia. Earlier on Father’s Day, on June 16, Arjun shared a series of pictures with his daughters, with the caption, “The luckiest Dad in town. Thank you girls for such special memories. Thank you @subisamuel for these precious images. Thank you @htbrunch for our first interview together. Very special. #happyfathersday to all you dads out there. @jamalshaikh and @karishmaupadhyay for the lovely words.”

Myra is Arjun’s youngest daughter with ex-wife Mehr Jesia and was born in 2005. His eldest daughter Mahikaa was born in 2003. Arjun and Mehr, who got married in 1998, separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. Arjun is currently in a relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades, who is expecting her first child with him.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Paltan, a film produced by JP Dutta. The actor made his web series debut this year with The Final Call, based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 novel I Will Go With You: The Flight of a Lifetime.

Follow @News18Movies for more