Arjun Rampal Posts Throwback Picture with Beau Gabriella Demetriades, Baby Arik

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a throwback picture on Instagram with his model-girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and baby Arik Rampal.

In the picture, his little bundle of joy is resting his head on Arjun’s chest and is not looking at the camera. Explaining the adorable moment, Arjun wrote, “Camera shy #memories #goa.” The selfie has Gabriella smiling while Arjun is looking handsome in his broody look, holding Arik.

The Om Shanti Om actor had earlier welcomed 2020 in Goa with the two. He had also uploaded a picture of his baby on the photo-sharing platform.

The post read, “A bliss full day with baby Arik in Goa. Happy 2020 #goa #unwind”

Last year, Arjun got separated with Mehr Jesia after 20 years of marriage. The Chakravyuh actor has two daughters with Mehr named Mahikaa and Myra Rampal.

He had opened up about his relationship with Gabriella in 2019. “Blessed to have you and start all over again...Thank you baby, for this baby,” he wrote on Instagram. The picture is a monochrome of the couple, where Gabriella’s baby bump is visible.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in Muhammad Ali’s historical directorial Mughal Road, which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on October 10.

