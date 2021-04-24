Arjun Rampal Reveals One Main Reason Behind His Quick Recovery from Covid-19

Actor Arjun Rampal, who had tested positive for the virus earlier this week, revealed on Friday that he had recovered from the infection. The 48-year actor took to his social media handle to share the good news with his followers and fans. Posting a selfie with his smiling face the actor wrote how he recovered within a week.

Expressing his experience of contracting and then recovering from the coronavirus, Arjun described it all in the caption of the picture. He sent out his sincere prayers for all those suffering and families who have lost their loved ones due to the virus. Arjun mentioned that he feels truly blessed to have tested negative for the coronavirus and expressed that God has been kind to him.

The actor then revealed what his doctors told him and said that one of the main reasons he recovered so fast was because he had taken his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine that made the viral load very low, with no symptoms. Sharing his experience. the actor urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures even after they receive their vaccine shots.

Expressing his gratitude to all the friends and fans who sent their love and best wishes, Arjun asked them to stay positive but not become corona positive.

The actor’s post certainly came as a ray of hope in these distressing times when many are facing acute shortage of medical facilities in the country. For now, the Covid vaccine is available for people above the age of 45, however from May 1, all those people above the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the jabs.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in action thriller Dhaakad that also stars actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The movie is set to hit the theatres on October 1.

