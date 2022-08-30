Arjun Rampal Roped in for a Cameo in Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness; See Pic

Sonakshi Sinha fans were all excited when she announced her next project helmed by her brother Kussh Sinha titled Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness. The actress Akira announced the project by unveiling the first poster and opened with: “Filming begins soon.” Now we have a recent development around the film. Arjun Rampal has joined the star cast of the film in the UK for a cameo. It would be interesting for Arjun’s fans to see him return to the screen after Dhaakad.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement for Arjun’s cameo. He wrote, “ARJUN RAMPAL JOINS THE CAST OF SONAKSHI SINHA STARRER ‘NIKITA ROY’… Team #NikitaRoyAndTheBookOfDarkness has signed #ArjunRampal for a cameo in the thriller, which stars #SonakshiSinha, #PareshRawal and #SuhailNayyar… The film marks the directorial debut of #KusshSSinha.”

As per a recent report, the edge-of-the-seat movie will be filmed over 40 days and Sonakshi along with actors Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar will be a part of the schedule. Meanwhile, the first location where the crew filmed was Watford. Now, they are all set to move base and shoot at a couple of scenic locations in the country.

Talking about working with her brother, Sonakshi says, “I could barely wait for this day. My brother Kussh is finally helming his first film as a director. It’s a day of great joy and pride for all of us in the family. I’m also excited about the fact that he’s directing me in a film that both of us have loved in our individual capacities.”

She further shares that though they always wanted to work together, they were waiting for the right opportunity and script to collaborate on. “We’ve waited a long time to find something that clicks with both of us and appeals to both our sensibilities as creative people. Finally, the day is here when we’re kick-starting a journey that will stretch into many more films that will be fruitful for everyone involved,” Sonakshi adds.

Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness is produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, Kratos Entertainment, Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films, and Dinesh Gupta of Murliwale Pictures. The film is expected to release in 2023.

