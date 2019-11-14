Arjun Rampal Set to Return With Supernatural Thriller, Anjaan

Actor Arjun Rampal, who next will be seen in the supernatural thriller "Anjaan", says he will start shooting for the film in March next year.

"We will start shooting for 'Anjaan' in March. I am very excited about it. It is one of my first super-natural films," said Arjun, while interacting with the media.

Earlier in September, Arjun had tweeted about the film, saying: "Spooked and excited... for my next film #Anjaan, it's gonna be one hell of a scary ride. Can't wait to start filming."

"Anjaan" is being directed by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

Talking about the growing popularity of digital platforms, Arjun said: "Nowadays, all of us watch content on mobile phones. I think OTT platforms are a wonderful new opening for artistes - whether you are a director, producer, writer, actor or editor. You get a lot of time to you're your stories. There is neither the issue of censorship nor the pressure of box-office collections, so the entertainment quotient and quality of writing are high on these platforms. I think they deserve an awards function."

Asked which web series is his favourite, Arjun said: "My favorite series in recent times is an English series called 'Succession'. which is streaming on Hotstar."

Arjun made his digital debut with a web series named "The Final Call". "I hope I will soon do the second season of 'The Final Call'," he said.

