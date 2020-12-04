Arjun Rampal Sets the Temperature Soaring With New Instagram Pic, Thanks His 'New Fav Stylist'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal raised the heat quotient with his steaming shirtless picture on Instagram. In the snap, the actor can be seen mid-way through slipping on a tee. The actor thanked his fav stylist who is none other than his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in the caption.

He also hinted that his fans will get some more of his steaming looks as he wrote, “On or off? #thursdayvibes ty @sashajairam for this mood and @gabriellademetriades my new fav stylist, stay tuned for more....”.

On November 28, the actor celebrated his 48th birthday with his loved ones and he shared a couple of pictures from his perfect family time. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen posing with his partner Gabriella and in another picture he is posing with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra all sitting around a table with several birthday cakes. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Thank you all for your wishes, love and blessings for my birthday. Had a perfect day, with my fav people. Love u all”.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s upcoming film Nail Polish is all set to entertain the audience on the eve of the new year. The film will have an OTT release and will be premiered on ZEE 5. Apart from Arjun, the film will also feature Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The actor recently shared the poster of the film on his social media handle with an interesting caption which reads, “Does uncovering a lie always reveal the truth? Verdict out on 1st January, 2021. #NailPolish #ShadesOfLaw”.

He was last seen in an action-war flick Paltan. The film was directed and produced by J. P. Dutta.