Arjun Rampal Shares Picture Collage on Daughter Myra's Birthday

Arjun Rampal, on Wednesday, took to his social media to wish his daughter Myra on her 15th birthday. The Raajneeti actor posted an adorable compilation of six photos featuring himself with his daughters. To make her feel special, the 47-year-old accompanied his post with a sweet note of greeting for her on Instagram. In the pictures, Myra is all candid and is captured in her various moods.

Alongside the collage, he wrote, “Happy happy birthday my Mypie, May you enjoy today and the rest of the year, more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course you will get all of the above... Happy birthday (sic).”

Myra is the youngest born from Arjun’s marriage with ex-wife, Mehr. The couple married in 1998 and divorced in 2018. They also have an elder daughter, Mahikaa, 18. Arjun Rampal welcomed a son, in 2019 with his now-partner, Gabriel Demetriades, who is a model from South Africa.

On Father’s Day, the Om Shanti Om actor posted a picture with his three kids in one frame.

He penned a heartfelt message in the caption,"You guys make my life and me. Just pure gratitude. It's good to be a dad (sic)."

On the big screen, Arjun starred in the 2019 film, Paltan with Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane and Esha Gupta.

Last year, he was also seen in a web show, The Final Call on OTT platform. Neeraj Kabi, Jaaved Jafferi and Harshad Arora were also part of the thriller series.

