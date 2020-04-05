MOVIES

4-MIN READ

In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth Take Part in Modi's 9pm, 9 Minutes Initiative

Many Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, took part in Narendra Modi's call of 9pm, 9 minutes on Sunday evening.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 10:13 PM IST
Lakhs of families across India heeded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to turn off electric lights and use candles, diyas and flashlights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday to commemorate the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the ones supporting the initiatives were actors Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anupam Kher, Daisy Shah, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, who also posted pictures and videos on social media.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry data stated.

Maharashtra has seen maximum deaths due to the novel coronavirus and cases continue to surge in the state. A 21-year-old is the latest case in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, even as the total cases have risen to 661 with 32 deaths.

India has reported 3,374 cases of novel coronavirus so far and the death toll due to the pandemic has risen to 77, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Here are more celebrities who came out in support of Modi's call:

View this post on Instagram

I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. ✨

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

View this post on Instagram

To unity. To togetherness. To us! ✨🙏

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

View this post on Instagram

Together, Everything is Possible #9Baje9Minutes

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Next Story

