In Pics: Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth Take Part in Modi's 9pm, 9 Minutes Initiative

Lakhs of families across India heeded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to turn off electric lights and use candles, diyas and flashlights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday to commemorate the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the ones supporting the initiatives were actors Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anupam Kher, Daisy Shah, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, who also posted pictures and videos on social media.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 83 and the cases climbed to 3,577 in the country on Sunday after 505 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. Seven deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry data stated.

Maharashtra has seen maximum deaths due to the novel coronavirus and cases continue to surge in the state. A 21-year-old is the latest case in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, even as the total cases have risen to 661 with 32 deaths.

Here are more celebrities who came out in support of Modi's call:

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

When darkness seems to engulf, always look for that ray of hope!#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AuFQc8SGNM — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 5, 2020

Kangana and her family participating for #9baje9minute illuminated their surroundings with diyas!😇 And prayed for victory against Corona Virus.#9बजे9मिनट #IndiaFightsCorona #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/tQnsH4cQZz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 5, 2020

Light. Prayer. Good intentions...”Remember, Happiness can be found,even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” ❤️ #9baje9minute #powerofpositivity @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LNfguPIP85 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 5, 2020