Arjun Rampal Summoned Again by NCB in Drugs Case Linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned again by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He has been asked to appear before the agency on December 16.

The NCB had conducted raids at Rampal's house on November 9 and found a banned drug, reported Mid-Day. The agency had seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampal's driver.

The actor was questioned by the NCB for several hours in November. The NCB had questioned Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades for two consecutive days, and arrested his friend Paul Bartel, an official of the central agency had said.

"I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials. I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job," Rampal had told reporters last month.

A day before the search at Rampal’s house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu. She was later granted bail by a city court.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.