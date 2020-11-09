Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB in Drugs Probe

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, whose residence was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, has been summoned by the agency for further questioning on November 11.

Narcotics Control Bureau summons actor Arjun Rampal: NCB official https://t.co/9GTdtAdvyy — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

The news of NCB raiding the residence of Arjun broke in the afternoon on Monday. This came a day after Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided by the NCB in relation to a drugs case. "We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala's wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on," NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said. Some amount of 'ganja' was found during raids at Firoz's house on Sunday.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country's film capital since the past three months.

The Nadiadwalas are a prominent family of filmmakers credited with several blockbuster films and introducing major stars to Bollywood in the past over three decades.

Earlier, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother, who is a South African national, was arrested by the NCB in relation to an ongoing drugs probe in Mumbai. Agisilaos Demetriades is currently in NCB custody.

The NCB has also questioned several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with the case.

The NCB has also arrested former Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in connection with the case.

(With IANS inputs)