Arjun Rampal Tests Covid-19 Negative, Has to Retest in 4 Days

The shooting of the upcoming feature 'Nail Polish'was stopped recently after actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for Covid-19. Their co-star Arjun Rampal on Thursday said he is awaiting the results of his test and is currently home quarantined. On Friday morning, Arjun posted a photo informing his fans that his test had come out to be negative, but he will have to be tested again after four days.

He posted, "Tests in Covid negative. Thank you for your love and prayers. Have to retest in 4 days. But relieved 😅 #staystrong #staysafe."

Two days back, Arjun had said that he was thrilled to be back at work. He had shared a few stills from his forthcoming project Nail Polish. He informed his fans that he has resumed shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged everyone to pray for the crew's health at work.

The 47-year-old had shared his look from the film in the first image of the post. The picture showed Arjun in action, dressed in a royal blue outfit. He also shared a picture his co-actor Manav Kaul who is seen smiling. "So good to be back to work. Wait for this one it knocked my socks off. Pray for our health. On the sets of #NailPolish Coming Soon. #BehindTheScenes @zee5premium," he had written.

The thrill didn't last long as Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for Covid-19 soon after. "Bummer quarantined at home. As Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID on sets of 'Nail Polish' yesterday. Production has stopped shoot immediately and everyone's been retested. I am quarantined at home awaiting my results. Staying away from everyone. Get well soon boys," the actor had tweeted.