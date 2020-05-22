Arjun Rampal Turns Into a ‘Stronger’ Water Baby This Lockdown, Shares Picture

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is making sure to stay fit and become stronger during the time spent at home.







He shared a picture of himself enjoying in a swimming pool, showing off his biceps. With wet hair and a proud look, Rampal captioned it, “Get stronger.”

The post has received more than 48, 000 likes in just five hours. His friend and colleague Rahul Dev also commented on the picture, writing, “Awesome, Arjun.”







The Daddy actor is spending quality time with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little bundle of joy Arik.







He has shared a lot of fun pictures with their newly born, giving us a glimpse of his fun life.







In a picture shared last on May 17, the D-Day actor captioned, “Funday.....Sunday #masti.”







In another ensuring moment, we can see him crawling alongside his son. He wrote, “If u can crawl, I can crawl. Crawling Combat with Arik. #stayathome.”

Recently, Rampal bid adieu to his beard. He shaved it off with the help of Gabriella.







"So quarantine has been extended till 31st of May, and I can't grow this beard any further. So Gabrielle is going to help me cut it, and if I don't post in another 2 hours... you know exactly how it went," he said in the video.







“The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!!hopefully it grows back before filming commences...,” read the caption

