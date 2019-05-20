Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives

A few weeks back, actor Arjun Rampal had announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple, are super excited about expecting their first child together, have taken off on a vacation in Maldives.The actor shared a sun-kissed picture of the two of them from their babymoon, with the blue sea in the backdrop. Gabriella and Arjun seem content and relaxed on their beach vacation, as is apparent from the actor's caption.Take a look:In April, Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy on Instagram, writing, "Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby." He has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his previous marriage with former model Mehr Jessia.Arjun and Gabriella started making public appearances together during the later half of 2018. Gabriella is a South African supermodel who participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders.The couple, which has otherwise been tight-lipped about their relationship, has used social media as a tool to inform fans about the developments in their professional life. Arjun has time and again shared pictures of Gabriella on his Insta page.In an interview during the promotions of Arjun's web series The Final Call, the actor had said that he is not planning to get married anytime soon. We wonder if that will change when the baby is born.