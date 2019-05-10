Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Angelic' in New Pics and He Can't Help but Admire

Arjun Rampal posted a picture of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades from her latest photo shoot. See here.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Angelic' in New Pics and He Can't Help but Admire
Image: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram
Loading...
After sending B-town into a tizzy by announcing their surprise pregnancy, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend model Gabriella Demetriades can be seen slaying in her latest pics, one of which was posted by Arjun on his Instagram handle. Just like The Final Call actor, the world seems to be mesmerised by the elegant beauty of the South African supermodel.

In the pics, Gabriella can be seen in extreme close-up pics, with different shades of eyeshadow adorning her beautiful eyes. In all the beautiful pictures, she is holding a flower close to her face, which makes her look even more colourful and in-trend with the summer season.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "Angelic."

View this post on Instagram

Angelic ❤️

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on



View this post on Instagram

Fresh . With @sashajairam and @___lemii___

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on





View this post on Instagram

Some will say fake flower .

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on



Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram