English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Angelic' in New Pics and He Can't Help but Admire
Arjun Rampal posted a picture of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades from her latest photo shoot. See here.
Image: Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram
Loading...
After sending B-town into a tizzy by announcing their surprise pregnancy, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend model Gabriella Demetriades can be seen slaying in her latest pics, one of which was posted by Arjun on his Instagram handle. Just like The Final Call actor, the world seems to be mesmerised by the elegant beauty of the South African supermodel.
In the pics, Gabriella can be seen in extreme close-up pics, with different shades of eyeshadow adorning her beautiful eyes. In all the beautiful pictures, she is holding a flower close to her face, which makes her look even more colourful and in-trend with the summer season.
Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "Angelic."
Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.
Follow @News18Movies for more
In the pics, Gabriella can be seen in extreme close-up pics, with different shades of eyeshadow adorning her beautiful eyes. In all the beautiful pictures, she is holding a flower close to her face, which makes her look even more colourful and in-trend with the summer season.
Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "Angelic."
Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
- Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Earns Rs 24.60 Crore on Day 1
- IPL 2019 | As a Leg-Spinner, Mindset Has to be Aggressive: Shreyas Gopal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results