Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Angelic' in New Pics and He Can't Help but Admire

After sending B-town into a tizzy by announcing their surprise pregnancy, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend model Gabriella Demetriades can be seen slaying in her latest pics, one of which was posted by Arjun on his Instagram handle. Just like The Final Call actor, the world seems to be mesmerised by the elegant beauty of the South African supermodel.In the pics, Gabriella can be seen in extreme close-up pics, with different shades of eyeshadow adorning her beautiful eyes. In all the beautiful pictures, she is holding a flower close to her face, which makes her look even more colourful and in-trend with the summer season.Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "Angelic."Gabriella is a South African supermodel. She participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.