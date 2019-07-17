Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Parents Fly Down to Mumbai Before Baby is Born

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are soon going to be parents to their first child together. The South African model and actress is in advanced stages of pregnancy and her parents have flown down to take care of her ahead of the baby's arrival.

Gabriella's parents have flown down from South Africa and have been posting about their stay in Mumbai on Instagram. Her father Kyri Demetriades revealed in an Instagram post that Arjun and Gabriella took him and his wife out on a lunch date to a new restaurant.

Gabriellla was also spotted on the streets of Bandra recently with her parents, buying some bhel from a hawker to probably satisfy her pregnancy cravings.

After months of speculation around their relationship, fuelled by mushy photos on Instagram, Arjun finally confirmed his relationship with Gabriella when he announced that they were expecting their first child. He took to Instagram in April to share a black and white picture with her, in which she is seen showing off her baby bump, and said that he was blessed to experience fatherhood again. "Blessed to have you and start all over again...thank you baby for this baby," the actor wrote.

While this is Gabriella's first child, Arjun has two daughters - 17-year-old Mahikaa and 14-year-old Myra - with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia.

Arjun had said in an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror that it was crucial for him that his daughters accept Gabriella with open arms. "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more