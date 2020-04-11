Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Relaxes By The Pool During Lockdown

Looks like Gabriella Demetriades’ lockdown time has been going well. Although the model often posts glimpses from her home time with beau Arjun Rampal, her recent picture takes the cool quotient a bit higher.















View this post on Instagram



gone swim

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Apr 10, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

Sitting on the edge of a pool, Gabriella looks breathtaking in a brown monokini. She captioned the post, “Gone swim”. South African model Gabriella Demetriades has been dating Arjun Rampal for a while now. Both have a son together named Arik. Gabriella did not specify who clicked the gorgeous pictures, but Arjun has shared in the past that she is his favourite subject to capture on camera.

On April 8, Gabriella celebrated her 33rd birthday. Arjun posted a lovable selfie of them both on Instagram and promised that they were going to celebrate it grandly once the lockdown was over and COVID-19 was under control.



Gabriella has unearthed hidden talents of the Om Shanti Om actor during their quarantine stay. She revealed on social media that Arjun was good in vacuuming.

Not having anywhere to go and dress up is making us all feel a bit weird. Looks like Gabriella is no different. She recently shared a picture of her dressing up properly just to bake a cake.



Follow @News18Movies for more