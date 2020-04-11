MOVIES

Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Relaxes By The Pool During Lockdown

Sitting on the edge of a pool, Gabriella looks breathtaking in a brown monokini. She captioned the post 'Gone swim.'

Looks like Gabriella Demetriades’ lockdown time has been going well. Although the model often posts glimpses from her home time with beau Arjun Rampal, her recent picture takes the cool quotient a bit higher.








View this post on Instagram


gone swim


A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on


Sitting on the edge of a pool, Gabriella looks breathtaking in a brown monokini. She captioned the post, “Gone swim”. South African model Gabriella Demetriades has been dating Arjun Rampal for a while now. Both have a son together named Arik. Gabriella did not specify who clicked the gorgeous pictures, but Arjun has shared in the past that she is his favourite subject to capture on camera.








View this post on Instagram


Shooting my fav subject... @gabriellademetriades for @deme_love_ what u think? Yay or Nay? #vote

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on

On April 8, Gabriella celebrated her 33rd birthday. Arjun posted a lovable selfie of them both on Instagram and promised that they were going to celebrate it grandly once the lockdown was over and COVID-19 was under control.








View this post on Instagram


Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you ❤️


A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on


Gabriella has unearthed hidden talents of the Om Shanti Om actor during their quarantine stay. She revealed on social media that Arjun was good in vacuuming.








View this post on Instagram


Who knew how good he was at vacuuming ? #myquarantine

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Not having anywhere to go and dress up is making us all feel a bit weird. Looks like Gabriella is no different. She recently shared a picture of her dressing up properly just to bake a cake.








View this post on Instagram


Got dressed up to bake a cake


A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on


