Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Heart-warming Wish on His Birthday

Gabriella Demetriades posted a special wish for Arjun Rampal as the actor turned 47 on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Corutesy: Gabriella Demtriades Instagram
Image Corutesy: Gabriella Demtriades Instagram

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are often expressive of their affection for each other on social media. Demetriades did not break this tradition on Rampal's birthday.

On Rampal's birthday, Demetriades shared pictures of herself with him showing that apart from their romance there is no shortage of silliness and fun between the two. In the caption, she wrote, "With you, time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji."

Gabriella Demetriades often shares pictures of herself with Arjun Rampal. In November she had even shared a picture of themselves dressed up together for Halloween.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Birds of a feather 💜 A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

The two reportedly began dating earlier this year, approximately a year after Rampal and then-wife Mehr Jesia announced their separation. Towards the end of the month, Rampal announced Demetriades' pregnancy in an Instagram post. In July 2019 the couple celebrated the birth of their son Arik.

Rampal's divorce with Mehr Jesia was finalised earlier this month. They have two daughters together, who will stay with their mother.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram