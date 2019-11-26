Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Heart-warming Wish on His Birthday

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are often expressive of their affection for each other on social media. Demetriades did not break this tradition on Rampal's birthday.

On Rampal's birthday, Demetriades shared pictures of herself with him showing that apart from their romance there is no shortage of silliness and fun between the two. In the caption, she wrote, "With you, time is not linear, but still we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji."

Gabriella Demetriades often shares pictures of herself with Arjun Rampal. In November she had even shared a picture of themselves dressed up together for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram Birds of a feather 💜 A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Nov 2, 2019 at 9:56pm PDT

The two reportedly began dating earlier this year, approximately a year after Rampal and then-wife Mehr Jesia announced their separation. Towards the end of the month, Rampal announced Demetriades' pregnancy in an Instagram post. In July 2019 the couple celebrated the birth of their son Arik.

Rampal's divorce with Mehr Jesia was finalised earlier this month. They have two daughters together, who will stay with their mother.

