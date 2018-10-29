English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arjun Rampal's Mother Dies of Cancer, Bollywood Pays Last Respects
Gwen Rampal was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer over four years ago.
Arjun Rampal during the promotions of his film Daddy in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Arjun Rampal, whose mother Gwen Rampal had been battling breast cancer for years, passed away on Sunday.
Several celebrities paid her their last respects at her funeral in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Among those who attended the last rites ceremony, include Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jessia, his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, his rumored girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, his Paltan co-star Harshwardhan Rane and his girlfriend actor Kim Sharma, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.
See photos from the funeral:
Notably, Gwen was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer over four years ago. Raising awareness about the fatal disease, Arjun shared a video on Twitter earlier this year. In it, he said, “Cancer is becoming more and more epidemic these days. My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon.”
The video also had Gwen talk about her fight against cancer and how she was emerging victorious.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride for my Mom and the whole family. Then my friend @LalitKModi introduced us to the #Champalimaudfoundation eternally grateful to him, #CarloGreco and his wonderful team. Here is our story. I do hope it helps. ion.care,” he tweeted.
It’s been a roller coaster ride for my Mom and the whole family.Then my friend @LalitKModi introduced us to the #Champalimaudfoundation eternally grateful to him, #CarloGreco and his wonderful team. Here is our story.I do hope it helps. https://t.co/7lJEEDMcgo— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 23, 2018
