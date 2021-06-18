Arjun Rampal’s New Blonde Hairstyle Leaves Fans in Shock

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal left everyone amazed and shocked with his latest makeover. Though the actor is known for experimenting with his looks, the most recent was totally unexpected. The actor got his hair dyed as he stepped out of a hair salon on Thursday, June 17. Industry’s handsome hunk was looking unrecognisable in a bright platinum blonde-coloured hair. Rampal was spotted in a white shirt which was paired with black shorts, a black mask, and dark sunglasses. The video was shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

On stepping out, he exchanged hugs with his hairstylist Aalim Hakim and headed to his car. Rampal’s fans were in for a surprise as they could not believe it was their favourite actor. While several fans dropped heart and fire emoticons to support the actor’s move, there were many who appeared disappointed. One of his fans wrote that Indian looks good in black hair, leave this blonde hair for Britishers. Another fan asked, “What’s wrong with him?” Some of them were not able to spot the actor.

An Instagram user wrote that his eyes were still searching Rampal with black hair. Though the Bollywood star has not shared any picture of his new look, it is expected to be related to his upcoming role.

Rampal had recently battled with COVID-19 and recovered successfully. Sharing a picture on his Instagram, he had informed fans that he has tested negative in two consecutive tests. He extended his prayers to all those suffering and families who have bared the loss of their loved ones. Creating awareness about betting vaccinated, Rampal shared that one of the reasons the actor was able to recover fast was because he took his first dose of vaccine.

Rampal had urged his fans and followers to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He had tested positive for the virus on April 17.

