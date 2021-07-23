Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades on Being Body Shamed: 'Was Told My Hips Were Too Big'

Of late, several celebrities have been indulging in Ask Me Anything sessions on Instagram, which is further revealing a vulnerable side of them that was earlier unknown to their fans. This interactive Q and A sessions involve the followers asking anything they want to know and the celebrity answering these questions in their Instagram Stories. Recently, Arjun Rampal’s multifaceted partner Gabriella Demetriades conducted a similar session with her fans and revealed many unknown details about her life and modeling days. Gabriella is a South African model, actress and entrepreneur.

During the Q and A session, someone asked her whether she has ever struggled with body confidence or image issues? To this, she promptly replied, “Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn’t as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I’m not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn’t like." Gabriella added, “It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."

Someone also asked her if they could adopt her son Arik. Adding a dash of humour, she replied that she’s kind of obsessed with her son, so “no."

Gabriella and Arjun announced their pregnancy in April 2019 and welcomed son Arik in July in the same year. The couple celebrated their son’s second birthday this year. Arjun Rampal was last seen in Zee5’s Nailpolish alongside Manav Kaul, Samreen Kaur, Madhoo, Anand Tiwari and Rajit Kapur. Gabriella has also had a promising tryst with films and has worked in the 2014 release Sonali Cable. She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the Telugu film Oopiri, which was released in 2016.

