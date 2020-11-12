Arjun Rampal's Partner Gabriella Demetriades to NCB: Have Neither Consumed Nor Sold Drugs

After being questioned for a second day by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Arjun Rampal's live-in partner Gabriella Demetriades has denied having ever consumed or peddled drugs, NCB senior officers tell CNN-NEWS18. Her statement will be recorded today.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior officer from the investigation team said that she's also reportedly distanced herself from her brother Agisilaos Demetriades, who is currently in NCB custody in 2 cases for the alleged procurement, storage, and sale of drugs.

When asked about the drugs recovered from Arjun's house where she stays with him, Gabriella, according to NCB sources, has claimed that she is not aware of the same. She has also denied Arjun Rampal having ever consumed drugs.

Arjun, meanwhile, will be questioned by the NCB on Friday at 10 am. On November 9, the NCB had conducted a raid at Rampal's residence in Mumbai as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

The search at the residence of the model-turned-actor came a day after the NCB arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

The NCB had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search at Rampal's residence and questioned the actor's driver.