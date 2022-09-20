Arjun Rampal's Sizzling Chemistry With Ladylove Gabriella Demetriades Is Hard To Miss; Watch

Even though Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades stay away from the limelight, they are now setting fire on social media. Recently, Arjun took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video from their latest photoshoot in which the couple can be seen striking some stunning poses for the camera. The couple can also be seen sporting several outfits during the shoot which was for a magazine.

In one of the frames, Arjun Rampal can be seen wearing a sage green turtleneck jumper along with similar colour pants. He completed his look with white shoes, messy hair and a full-grown beard. Gabriella, on the other hand, is seen donning a brown and green co-ord set and completing the look with a fanny pack.

In another frame, Arjun is seen wearing a denim shirt, while Gabriella wore a layered brown dress. Along with this short reel, the actor captioned the post by tagging all the people who worked behind the scenes including his stylists, makeup stylist, hairstylist, photographer and many more. Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rampal72

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans showered love for the couple in the comments section. Some of the users were happy seeing the duo together on a magazine, while some expressed their love through several emojis. One of the users wrote, “sexy as always”, while another comment read, “most gorgeous couple”.