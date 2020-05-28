Arjun Reddy Actress Sai Sudha Gets Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu Arrested for Allegedly Cheating Her

Shyam K Naidu, a cinematographer in the Telugu film industry, has been arrested by the police following a complaint from actress Sai Sudha of Arjun Reddy fame. He is under custody for detailed investigation.

According to reports, Sai Sudha had filed a complaint at SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad against Shyam alleging that he forced her into a relationship with him, with a promise that he will marry her. The actress filed the case on Tuesday and Shyam was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The ace cinematographer is well known for his work in films like Jr NTR starrer Temper, Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, Allu Arjun's Julayi, among other superhits. He is the brother of popular cinematographer Chota K Naidu. The latter too is quite famous for his work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film and television industries.

Sai Sudha had a bit role in the entry scene of Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy. She is also popular for her act in Telugu star Nani's 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam.

In 2017, Shyam K Naidu hit the headlines over his involvement in a Hyderabad drug racket. He was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for over 10 hours for his alleged links with the accused. Along with him, 12 other personalities from the Telugu film industry were questioned in connection with the sensational racket busted a couple of years ago.

