1-MIN READ

Arjun Reddy Completes Three Years, Vijay Deverakonda Fans Celebrate by Trending This Hashtag

Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy

'Arjun Reddy' has completed three years since release and fans remember it as a game changer for Tollywood.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
Share this:

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has completed three years since release in 2017. The movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey left viewers divided over its portrayal of toxic masculinity through its title character but it nevertheless remains one of the most trending films among the youth.

In order to mark three year anniversary of the film, Vijay's fans trended #3YearsOfArjunReddyMania on Twitter and heaped praise on the film. Some called it a game changer for the Telugu film industry and some said it is one of the best romance films to be made.

Check out some fan reactions here as Arjun Reddy completes three years.

Arjun Reddy was also remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The movie went on to become one of the highest grossers in 2019 and catapulted lead stars into the big leagues. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also landed his feet in the Hindi film industry with the movie.

