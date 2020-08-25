Arjun Reddy Completes Three Years, Vijay Deverakonda Fans Celebrate by Trending This Hashtag

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has completed three years since release in 2017. The movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey left viewers divided over its portrayal of toxic masculinity through its title character but it nevertheless remains one of the most trending films among the youth.

In order to mark three year anniversary of the film, Vijay's fans trended #3YearsOfArjunReddyMania on Twitter and heaped praise on the film. Some called it a game changer for the Telugu film industry and some said it is one of the best romance films to be made.

Check out some fan reactions here as Arjun Reddy completes three years.

#3YearsOfArjunReddyManiaThe Greatest sambavam in Telugu Cinema 🐐Best Love movie of last Decade ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6rTVNwj5iq — Jesse Pinkman (@being_kamesh) August 25, 2020

#3YearsOfArjunReddyMania The movie which revolutinised thoughts and the way we at the world of cenima. Game changer of Tollywood — Vidya sagar (@Vidyasagar425) August 25, 2020

Arjun Reddy it's Not A Just Name It's A brand❤️South Indian Sensational Movie Arjun Reddy (Power Of Attitude)#3YearsOfArjunReddyMania pic.twitter.com/S0fIAw93PB — Manu the Comrade (@ViperBoyManoj1) August 25, 2020

Arjun Reddy was also remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The movie went on to become one of the highest grossers in 2019 and catapulted lead stars into the big leagues. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also landed his feet in the Hindi film industry with the movie.