Arjun Reddy Fame Shalini Pandey Sets Internet on Fire With Super Hot Pictures

Actor Shalini Pandey became very popular among the audience with the hit film Arjun Reddy in 2017. This was her Telugu debut and it turned out to be a huge success. With Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda also became a superstar.

And now a photoshoot wherein Shalini looks breathtakingly beautiful is going viral. This is not the first time that some of her pictures have started doing the rounds on the Internet. In the pictures currently going viral, the actor is wearing a gorgeous black top with white polka dots on it. She has paired it with some very smart grey pants. With black footwear, the actor has kept her hair open, making the entire look super hot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini (@shalzp)

She is sitting in front of a mirror and the picture has set the internet on fire. Posted a few hours ago, the picture has already received more than two lakh likes. The comments section of this post is also filled with praises. One of the users said, “Wow that’s stunning look", another one wrote, “My heroine is back, Gorgeous". A third user has commented, “Shalini SUPERMACY". Several users have also used emoticons to praise the actor.

Shalini made her Tamil debut in 2019. The actor also did a role in the classic film Mahanati. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranveer Singh. As per reports, the actor did her dubbing in Arjun Reddy despite not being a fluent Telugu speaker.

