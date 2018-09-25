English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Actress Has Been Cast Opposite Shahid Kapoor in Arjun Reddy Remake
The remake will be produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Actor Kiara Advani, who received much appreciation for her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories, has been cast opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Kiara will essay the role of Shahid's love interest in the movie.
"'Arjun Reddy' has always been one of my favourite films. There are so many shades to the heroine's character; I'm very excited about it," Kiara said in a statement here.
The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original critically-acclaimed Telugu-language blockbuster. It will go on floors next month.
"Kiara epitomises the female character in the film to the T. She has the perfect combination of innocence (in terms of looks) and maturity (in terms of performance) that's so important for the character," Vanga said.
The original film, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolved around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.
The remake will be produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.
Welcome to the madness @Advani_Kiara aka Preeti. Team Arjun Reddy is now officially complete. Let’s do this.— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 25, 2018
