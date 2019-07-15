Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Has No Interest in Watching Remake Kabir Singh. Here’s Why

Vijay Deverakonda, who starred in the 2017 Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, says he has no interest in watching Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster Hindi remake Kabir Singh.

When asked whether he’s watched Kabir Singh yet, Vijay said at a press interaction in Bengaluru for his forthcoming film Dear Comrade, “Shahid has done that film, he has gone through the character and there is nothing for me to watch it again. I know the story, I have done that film, why will I watch again?”

Vijay also revealed that Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Vanga, who has also helmed Kabir Singh, has been asking him to watch his Hindi directorial debut for a while now. But the actor is just not interested. Making it expressly clear, he said, “Kya picture, Kya dekenge. I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit, because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there," reported Cinema Express.

Directed by Bharath Kamma, Dear Comrade stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay. A Telugu film, it will also be released in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh has earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office, becoming the biggest film of 2019 so far despite scathing reviews from critics and a certain section of the audience for promoting toxic masculinity, misogyny and violence against women. The film continues to remain steady in spite of Hrithik Roshan’s recent release Super 30.

