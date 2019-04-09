Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Heaps Praise on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Teaser

Kabir Singh!

Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara.https://t.co/8SI4bcwDRP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 8, 2019

Thanks a ton k. So glad you liked it. ❤️ https://t.co/qtsd4uoDVG — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 8, 2019

A rowdy medical student, a drug addict and a charming lover is what Shahid Kapoor appears to be in the recently released teaser of Kabir Singh. The film is a remake the of Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.Soon after the teaser was released, both audiences and members of the film fraternity took to social media to laud Shahid for his stunning performance. Among them was Deverakonda who sent out his best wishes to the actor and the team of Kabir Singh. He wrote, "Kabir Singh! Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara."Filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Siddharth Malhotra also lauded the teaser.Ever since director Sandeep Vanga, who also helmed the original film, announced Kabir Singh, fans have been drawing comparisons between the two. Regarding the same, in an earlier interview with PTI, Shahid had stated that the team of Kabir Singh has tried to keep the original film's intensity and honesty alive."The original was very raw, very honest. I don't think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme," said Shahid.The film chronicles the journey of an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover gets married. The original film had Arjun Reddy based in Hyderabad and Bangalore, while in the remake, Kabir Singh is based in Delhi and Mumbai.The film, also featuring Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on June 21.