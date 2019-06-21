Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Blockbuster Success to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh, the much-awaited remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has finally hit the theaters today. The original Telugu film was a superhit, establishing lead actor Vijay Deverakonda as a bonafide star. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Arjun Reddy, is seeking to recreate the same magic in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor starring as Kabir Singh.

As the film released all over today, Vijay Deverakonda sent his best wishes to Shahid and Kiara for their Hindi remake. The Telugu star took to Instagram and wished blockbuster success to the Bollywood actors ahead of its release. He wrote, "For me Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his ability, vision, and passion for storytelling is greater than any box office success he can see. And in him I've found a fireplace for my energy and vision. I wish blockbuster success to Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani."

The director has said earlier that Shahid has taken the film to a different level from the Telugu original. "He not just managed to look strikingly different in all the three stages but even transformed his body," he said.

The film shows Kabir Singh a skilled surgeon whose life is on a downward spiral after he is separated from the love of his life Preeti, essayed by Kiara, and tries to forget her using drugs and other substances. From a college student to a down and out alcoholic, Shahid gets to play many shades of Kabir Singh in the film. The role of Preeti was played by Shalini Pandey in Arjun Reddy.

Kabir Singh has created a lot of buzz and early reviews are quite in favour of the film. Fans have been sending out positive reactions and Shahid's performance is being praised.

