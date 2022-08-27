Arjun Reddy Turns 5: Makers Release Deleted Scene

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy, which was released back in 2017, completed five years from its release on August 25. On this special occasion, production house Bhadrakali Pictures released a deleted scene from the blockbuster film. Within a day of its release, the scene amassed more than 5 lakh views on YouTube. In the deleted scene, Arjun is seen talking to his friend Shiva about the rude demeanour of Preethi’s father.

Arjun accuses him of shamelessly invading their privacy. During their conversation, Shiva explains the reason behind by putting forth Preethi’s dad’s perspective. Arjun then persuades Shiva to have a drink. The scene ends with Shiva agreeing to Arjun’s request.



Soon after the deleted scene from Arjun Reddy surfaced on the internet, it has received immense love from fans and left them wondering why the makers chose to edit it out of the film. While one user wrote that this scene is beautiful and explains the crux of the story, another expressed his wish to see the combination of Arjun and Shiva once again on screen. One user also commented that he felt an instant connection with Arjun’s role even though he has not watched this film in four years.

Check out the Arjun Reddy deleted scene below:



Despite being heavily criticised for promoting sexism and toxic masculinity, Arjun Reddy emerged as a roaring box office success. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Apart from Vijay, aShalini Pandey, Rahul Ramakrishna, Sanjay Swaroop and many others starred in the Telugu romantic drama. After its mammoth success, Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi under the title of Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the titular role.

After entertaining the audience in Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the newly released film Liger. Liger has received majorly negative reviews from the masses. Film critics lambasted it for its poor screenplay and over-the-top performances. The direction by Puri Jagannadh was also reprehended by viewers and critics alike.

