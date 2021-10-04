Arjun Sarja's Special Moment with Chiranjeevi and Meghana Raj’s Newborn is Going Viral, See Pic

Late Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj’s son, Raayan Raj Sarja was born last year. Meghana was five months pregnant with her first child when her husband passed away on June 7 following a massive heart attack. The actress showed unparalleled strength and welcomed her baby into the world with a broad smile. Chiranjeevi’s family and fans supported Meghana through her journey as a single mother.

A throwback photo featuring Raayan and his uncle Arjun Sarja surfaced online and is going viral on social media platforms. Ahead of the little one’s first birthday, the photo of members of the family visiting the newborn in the hospital is circulating online. The click shows Arjun greeting the newborn, who is only two days old here. Along with Arjun, the image also features his wife and their daughters Aishwarya and Anjana.

Arjun, who is a popular actor in the Kannada film industry, shared a heartbreaking note mourning the death of his young brother on social media.

“36 years back I was jumping with joy when you were born. Can’t believe the cruelty of fate…never in my wildest dreams thought that I would write these words on your birthday..Always in my thoughts magne. Love you so much my baby,”wrote the actor.

On Chiranjeevi’s death anniversary, this year, Arjun remembered him with an old photograph from their childhood. The actor wrote, “It has been a year, but I will miss you for a lifetime Chiru magane. I hope that constant happy smile never wipes off wherever you are.”

Since Chiranjeevi’s demise, Meghana has been sharing special moments and memories with him and their child on social media. Last month, she marked the occasion of Raayan turning 11 months old.

During a recent television interview, Meghana expressed how support from her late husband’s fans gave her a lot of strength.

