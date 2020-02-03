Take the pledge to vote

Arjun Suravaram Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Engaged to Long-time Girlfriend Pallavi Varma

Nikhil can be seen sitting down on one knee kissing his lady love’s hands as Pallavi smiles lovingly in the Instagram photo they posted.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Arjun Suravaram Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Engaged to Long-time Girlfriend Pallavi Varma
Nikhil can be seen sitting down on one knee kissing his lady love’s hands as Pallavi smiles lovingly in the Instagram photo they posted.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha got engaged to his girlfriend in a private ceremony on February 1. The Arjun Suravaram star has dated Dr Pallavi Varma for more than a year, before he decided to pop the big question. The actor took to his official Instagram account to share the news, where he posted a dreamy picture.

View this post on Instagram

SHE SAID YESS... Next Adventure In Life

A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil) on

Nikhil can be seen sitting down on one knee kissing his lady love’s hands as Pallavi smiles lovingly. He wrote, “SHE SAID YESS... Next Adventure In Life”.

According to Times of India, Nikhil had proposed to her in Goa recently. The report added that the couple was looking forward to tying the knot soon, as both of them were “extremely serious” about each other.

Once the actor was sure about Pallavi being the one for him, he reportedly took her on a “romantic trip to Goa” and asked her to marry him. After Pallavi said yes, the duo got engaged in an “intimate affair with only friends and family in attendance”.

People have showered the couple with love and blessings over social media. Many wrote congratulatory messages; other Instagram users wrote how sweet the couple looked together.

As per the report, the wedding is going to take place in Hyderabad on April 16, preparations for which have already begun in both the households.

