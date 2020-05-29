Armaan Jain Misses 'Chintu Mama' Rishi Kapoor, Shares Family Photo

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away last month is dearly missed by his family members. After his demise, they have been flipping through old albums and have been sharing rare family pictures with his fans on social media.

Actor's nephew, Armaan Jain, Thursday took to Instagram to share a rare family picture of Kapoors, saying that the lunches at Devnar Cottage won't be the same again. Remembring, his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, uncle Rishi and aunt Ritu Nanda, who also passed away in January this year, Armaan wrote, "Lunches at Devnar Cottage will never be the same... Words aren’t enough to describe the amount I love and miss you, each one of you has such a distinct place in my heart... Naniji Ritu Masi & Chintu Mama - memories to last a lifetime !!”

Featuring in the picture are Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, their kids Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain and Manoj Jain and their kids Armaan and Aadar; Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor; Ritu Nanda and her daughter Natasha Nanda; and Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on April 30. He was 67 and had been battling leukaemia. The actor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

