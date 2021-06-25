Armaan Kohli Amplifies Fan Requests For Return To Bigg Boss

The upcoming season of Bigg Boss is making headlines despite being more than three months away. The 15th edition of the controversial and popular show has approached several celebrities including Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita Lokhande to remain locked inside the house for three months. Interestingly, the last season of Bigg Boss saw several former contestants making a wildcard entry to boost the TRP. Actor Armaan Kohli, who featured in Bigg Boss 7, is also striving for a comeback to the show in the upcoming season.

The actor’s fans are urging him to appear in the upcoming season of the show. Many of them put out their requests on Twitter while calling him a ‘TRP master’. One of his fans urged him and show host Salman Khan to get him on Bigg Boss season 15, adding that the show needs a “TRP master” like him. Armaan also amplified the user’s request by tagging Salman in his response.

John thank u 🙏 aur jhande gaad ne ka time ah Gaya hai @BeingSalmanKhan #sir #bhai https://t.co/Smiuni5lsy— Armaan kohli (@armaankohli) June 22, 2021

Another user by the name Basit Nadkar requested Salman to let Armaan be there in the upcoming Bigg Boss season. Armaan replied by tagging Salman and asked him if something could be done in this regard.

Just for the people who love to c me in for a few days @BeingSalmanKhan sir if u feel so ,, I will go for them for sure bhai 🙏 https://t.co/OT7jmUTKY9— Armaan kohli (@armaankohli) June 22, 2021

The 49-year-old retweeted dozens of such fan requests over the upcoming Bigg Boss season. During season 7, he was a favourite to win the show and was popular for his romance with actress Tanishaa Mukerji. However, the former contestant is also infamous for his short temper. He was arrested from the sets of the show for assaulting fellow contestant Sofia Hayat during a task. Hayat had filed a police complaint against him after getting evicted from the show.

Many of his ex-girlfriends including Taarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chasma actress Munmun Dutta, known for playing Babita Ji, accused him of physical violence.

