CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsAus#ShashiTharoor#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Armaan Kohli Gets Bail In Drugs Case, Bigg Boss Fame To Walk Out of Jail After Over a Year
1-MIN READ

Armaan Kohli Gets Bail In Drugs Case, Bigg Boss Fame To Walk Out of Jail After Over a Year

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 20, 2022, 16:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 7's Armaan Kohli gets bail in drugs case.

Bigg Boss 7's Armaan Kohli gets bail in drugs case.

Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in August last year for alleged possession of 1.3 grams of cocaine.

In a big relief, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli. Granting bail to Bigg Boss fame on Tuesday i.e September 20, the court asked Armaan to pay a surety of ₹ 1 lakh through a bail bond.

The Jaani Dushman actor had applied for bail in April this year too but it was rejected by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, following which he moved to the High Court. The actor had sought for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and claimed that he was therefore entitled to bail.

However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed his bail plea and claimed that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a ‘commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. An NCB source later told E-Times, “One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 20, 2022, 16:00 IST
last updated:September 20, 2022, 16:00 IST