Armaan Kohli Gets Bail In Drugs Case, Bigg Boss Fame To Walk Out of Jail After Over a Year

In a big relief, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli. Granting bail to Bigg Boss fame on Tuesday i.e September 20, the court asked Armaan to pay a surety of ₹ 1 lakh through a bail bond.

Actor Armaan Kohli gets bail from Bombay High Court on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case & had been lodged in jail for the last 1 year. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/fV8VvUWhto — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

The Jaani Dushman actor had applied for bail in April this year too but it was rejected by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, following which he moved to the High Court. The actor had sought for bail on the grounds that only a small quantity of drugs was allegedly recovered from his possession, and claimed that he was therefore entitled to bail.

However, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna opposed his bail plea and claimed that he had direct links with the two prime accused in the case from whom a ‘commercial quantity’ of contraband was recovered. An NCB source later told E-Times, “One of the main reasons why Armaan has not been granted bail is that there is strong evidence of financing and trafficking of drugs. The officials have also found a foreign connection in drug supply with respect to his case.”