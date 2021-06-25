CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Armaan Kohli Wants to be Back on Bigg Boss in New Season?

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli has appeared in one of the earlier seasons of Bigg Boss but he did not win.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli lashed out at a news website for allegedly misquoting the actor’s tweet. Earlier this week, Armaan had quote tweeted a fan's request and tagged Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, saying that he is ready to spend a few days in the Bigg Boss house for the upcoming season for his fans who dearly miss him. However, this tweet was taken by a certain news website and interpreted as a “desperate” call by Armaan to get him back into the reality show.

Armaan, who was a contestant in the seventh season of the reality show, slammed the news website on Twitter on Thursday. The actor wrote that the website has hit the pits of social media, and could have turned his tweet into something very interesting, instead of “degrading” him and calling it a “desperate” move. Armaan further lamented the state of media.

He went on to say that the original tweet that he posted wasin good humour for the people who love him.Armaan questioned the news website if they really think that he cannot call Salman. After much criticism, the news website took down the story as Armaan tweeted that they should not think that he is an actor who would quietly tolerate such stories.

Several fans of the actor also slammed the news website for not verifying the intent of Armaan’s tweet and associating it with something else. At the time the news website published the story regarding Armaan’s tweet, the actor requested his fans not to ask him to come back to Bigg Boss house because he thought his tweets were being misconstrued.

Armaan clarified that he is not interested in going back to the show again and acknowledged the love he received from his fans while he was there for 14 weeks.

first published:June 25, 2021, 16:33 IST