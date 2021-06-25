Armaan Kohli Wants to be Back on Bigg Boss in New Season?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli lashed out at a news website for allegedly misquoting the actor’s tweet. Earlier this week, Armaan had quote tweeted a fan's request and tagged Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, saying that he is ready to spend a few days in the Bigg Boss house for the upcoming season for his fans who dearly miss him. However, this tweet was taken by a certain news website and interpreted as a “desperate” call by Armaan to get him back into the reality show.

Just for the people who love to c me in for a few days @BeingSalmanKhan sir if u feel so ,, I will go for them for sure bhai 🙏 https://t.co/OT7jmUTKY9— Armaan kohli (@armaankohli) June 22, 2021

Armaan, who was a contestant in the seventh season of the reality show, slammed the news website on Twitter on Thursday. The actor wrote that the website has hit the pits of social media, and could have turned his tweet into something very interesting, instead of “degrading” him and calling it a “desperate” move. Armaan further lamented the state of media.

He went on to say that the original tweet that he posted wasin good humour for the people who love him.Armaan questioned the news website if they really think that he cannot call Salman. After much criticism, the news website took down the story as Armaan tweeted that they should not think that he is an actor who would quietly tolerate such stories.

Guys this is the pits of social media @ZoomTV could have made this very interesting, than degrading and calling it desperate, it’s a pity that we have such media today ,, it was fun that me and people who love me were doing , U REALLY THINK THAT I COULD NOT CAL SALMAN BHAI ,,— Armaan kohli (@armaankohli) June 24, 2021

Several fans of the actor also slammed the news website for not verifying the intent of Armaan’s tweet and associating it with something else. At the time the news website published the story regarding Armaan’s tweet, the actor requested his fans not to ask him to come back to Bigg Boss house because he thought his tweets were being misconstrued.

We will love to see you sir @armaankohliBhai @BeingSalmanKhan please let him in— @BeingKaninMegu (@BeingKaninMegu) June 24, 2021

Armaan clarified that he is not interested in going back to the show again and acknowledged the love he received from his fans while he was there for 14 weeks.

