1-MIN READ

Armaan Malik Removes All Posts from Instagram, Leaves Fans Worried

(Image: Yogen Shah)

Singing sensation Armaan Malik shocked his fans after he removed all posts from his Instagram account. Not only that he has also removed his display picture and bio from the profile.

The noted singer has posted a black graphic with text that reads ‘I can’t take it anymore’. While some fans speculate that Armaan could be going through troubled times, others have commented stating that whatever the situation it will pass.

A seemingly worried fan wrote, “What has happened plz say.... We all are in a great worry.... Are you ohk ... If not it's ohk we are there you support you... Plz clear it out fast....” another commented saying, “Armaan don't worry... Everything will be all right... Plezzz”

However, what must be taken into account is that all posts have been removed but IGTV videos that the renowned Bollywood singer has shared on the photo sharing app are as it is.

If speculations are to be believed then Armaan could have possibly done this as a publicity stunt to make an announcement for an upcoming project or his account could have been hacked.

Wednesday morning, the singer tweeted, "Time reveals everything, don’t worry."

Interestingly, it is only yesterday that he celebrated a million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. He shared a solo selfie, in which he can be seen smiling in a red colour round neck t-shirt that he has captioned as, “We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let’s gooo!!”

