Armaan Malik Competes with The Weeknd for Title of Vh1 Summer Anthem This Year

Viacom18’s leading international music and entertainment channel, Vh1 India has emerged as the musical hub for melophiles across the country. Each summer, chartbuster songs battle it out in a knockout showdown to win the coveted title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’. Blockbuster hits of this year are geared up to face off against each other, yet again, to bag the title of ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem 2022’. The fan-favorite battle of the tunes is back with its seventh edition, ‘Vh1 Summer League 2022’. This year’s competitors feature the likes of Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, Adele, and Justin Bieber. The artist to look forward to this edition from India is Armaan Malik as his track ‘YOU’ will battle it out against the mighty heavyweights.

Vh1 kicked off the clash of the eight hit singles in pairs from May 20, 2022, as they went loggerheads with each other through a three-stage face-off. The four winning tracks from the first knockout round will go ahead in the competition to participate in the second stage, spanning two days each. Out of the four, only two will make it to the all-important finale and face off for ultimate glory. In a bid to become the ‘Vh1 Summer Anthem’ of 2022, both the songs will go hammer and tongs at garnering fan votes across Vh1 India’s social media platforms.

Talking about ‘YOU’ being amongst the competing tracks, Armaan Malik said, “YOU is a song that will make you want to treasure your deepest connections. When I was building the track virtually, alongside the phenomenal team of Natania Lalwani and Jack Edwards, I knew that we were creating music that every listener would relate to. The song is about love and one can never go wrong when it comes to creating art out of love. Having this single be a part of Vh1 Summer League is special to me. This is my second outing at the competition and It’s an honor to have ‘YOU’ compete alongside tracks by internationally acclaimed artists. I’m grateful for the consistent love and support from my fans and am certain that they will help me win this prestigious tournament.”

Like previous editions, fans hold the ultimate power of choosing the winner as the song with the highest number of votes will win the title. This edition’s voting will be held on Vh1 India’s official handles on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and will take place in a unique grading system for each social media platform.

