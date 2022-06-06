Armaan Malik Confirms Collaborating with Ed Sheeran on New Version of 2Step, Song Drops Tomorrow

Pop icons Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran are joining forces for the brand new version of ‘2Step’. The original version of the song featured in Sheeran’s album ‘= (Equal)’ which was released in 2021. Armaan confirmed the collaboration with a post on Instagram. He shared the poster, featuring a butterfly against an orange backdrop, along with the confirmation. He also revealed that the song will drop tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7.

Set to give Indian music its historic moment, Sheeran’s new version of 2step featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey, and them counting on their loved ones for support. Speaking about the collaboration, Armaan said, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He’s always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature.”

He adds, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!”

Several stars took to the comments section and cheered him on. Tara Sutaria commented, “Mad proud of you always.” Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a heart-eyed emoji. Harshdeep Kaur said, “That is INCREDIBLE❤️❤️ Proud of you @armaanmalik !” Fans also expressed their excitement. “Armaan , This is so huge …. Years ago we were literally spAMing you for cover of shape of you and now you came up with a collab with man himself . My heart is literally crying in happiness . So proud of you boy . Thank YOU for working so hard,” a fan wrote.

“Waiting for Junkook feat. Armaan Malik… I hope it will be soon,” added another fan, manifesting a collaboration between the Indian singer and BTS’ Golden Maknae. The song comes after the massive success of his singles ‘You’ and ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’.

